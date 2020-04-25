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Anthony Fauci CDC / Gates Foundation Predicts Coronavirus Pandemic - 2017 Georgetown Keynote Address
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68 views • April 25, 2020
Ook, I don't know about you guys, but I find it a weee bit wierd that Anthony Fauci, head of the CDC stated in 2017 that there will be a 'surprise outbreak' cast upon the Trump Administration
Full Story: https://hipegalaxy.com/covid19/fauci-...
Fauci: There will be a surprise outbreak during the Trump Administration (2017)
Credit: Georgetown University
Full Speech: https://youtu.be/DNXGAxGJgQI
2:27 We are now a few days away from a new Administration (Trump)
3:05 the issue of PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS
3:25 "No question that there will be a challenge to the Coming (Trump) Administration in the arena of infectious diseases ...both chronic diseases ....but also that there will be a surprise outbreak ...No doubt in anyone's mind.
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Full Story: https://hipegalaxy.com/covid19/fauci-...
Fauci: There will be a surprise outbreak during the Trump Administration (2017)
Credit: Georgetown University
Full Speech: https://youtu.be/DNXGAxGJgQI
2:27 We are now a few days away from a new Administration (Trump)
3:05 the issue of PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS
3:25 "No question that there will be a challenge to the Coming (Trump) Administration in the arena of infectious diseases ...both chronic diseases ....but also that there will be a surprise outbreak ...No doubt in anyone's mind.
Support our us by visiting our website https://hipeGALAXY.com and watching, commenting, liking and subscribing our YouTube channel. Donate to our production costs at https://www.patreon.com/hipegalaxy as many of our videos and efforts will be de-monitzed for usage of copyrighted music and footage.
We are a though-provoking news source covering art, sports, culture, music and more. We encourage critial thinking and discussions! We look forward to hearing from you!
https://www.patreon.com/hipegalaxy (DONATE)
https://facebook.com/hipegalaxy
https://instagram.com/hipegalaxy
https://twitter.com/hipegalaxy
https://hipegalaxy.tumblr.com
https://pinterest.com/hipegalaxy
https://www.linkedin.com/company/hipe...
https://www.alignable.com/miami-beach...
https://soundcloud.com/user-872242277 (soon to be https://soundcloud.com/hipegalaxy )
https://hipegalaxy.bandcamp.com
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