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Anthony Fauci CDC / Gates Foundation Predicts Coronavirus Pandemic - 2017 Georgetown Keynote Address
The Ronson N Ronson Experience
The Ronson N Ronson Experience
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68 views • April 25, 2020
Ook, I don't know about you guys, but I find it a weee bit wierd that Anthony Fauci, head of the CDC stated in 2017 that there will be a 'surprise outbreak' cast upon the Trump Administration

Full Story: https://hipegalaxy.com/covid19/fauci-...

Fauci: There will be a surprise outbreak during the Trump Administration (2017)
Credit: Georgetown University
Full Speech: https://youtu.be/DNXGAxGJgQI

2:27 We are now a few days away from a new Administration (Trump)
3:05 the issue of PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS
3:25 "No question that there will be a challenge to the Coming (Trump) Administration in the arena of infectious diseases ...both chronic diseases ....but also that there will be a surprise outbreak ...No doubt in anyone's mind.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy