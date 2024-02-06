Create New Account
Unveiling the 17 Points of Evil Global Governance
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
Explore the alarming acceleration of global governance agendas originally slated for 2030, now hastened following the 2016 election outcome. Dive deep into the 17 points shaping our world's future and understand their implications. Stay informed, stay vigilant


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

political analysisanalysis2016 electioninformationvigilance2030 agendaimplicationsfuture trendsjohn michael chambersglobal governanceaccelerationglobal agendasglobal affairs17 pointsworld futuregovernance trends

