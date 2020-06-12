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Mike Harris Interviews Alexandra Meadors: Who Is The Master Of Your Ship? December 10, 2015
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12 views • June 12, 2020
Alexandra is on the other side of the microphone today, being interviewed by Mike Harris of Veterans Today on his radio show The Short End of the Stick. They talk about the rising tide of consciousness and awareness regarding the inter-relatedness of all people, places and events; and how we have been prevented from truly discovering our own divinity, sovereignty and joy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
The views and opinions expressed herein are those of person(s) interviewed and do not necessarily reflect those of Alexandra Meadors and Galactic Connection.
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