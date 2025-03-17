BGMCTV P125 Parash 22 VaYakel (and he assembled) Sh’mot/Exodus 35:1 – 38:20

Synopsis – Moshe assembles the people of Israel and reiterates to them the commandment to observe the Shabbat. He then conveys God's instructions regarding the making of the Mishkan (Tabernacle).

The people donate the required materials in abundance, bringing gold, silver, copper, blue, purple and red-dyed wool, goat hair, spun linen, animal skins, wood, olive oil, herbs and precious stones. Moses has to tell them to stop giving.A team of wise-hearted artisans make the Mishkan and its furnishings (as detailed in the previous Torah readings of Terumah, Tetzaveh and Ki Tisa): three layers of roof coverings; 48 gold-plated wall panels, and 100 silver foundation sockets; the Parochet (Veil) that separates between the Sanctuary's two chambers and the Masach (Screen) that fronts it; the Ark and its cover with the Cherubim; the Table and its Showbread; the seven-branched Menorah with its specially-prepared oil; and the Golden Altar and the incense burned on it; the Anointing Oil; the outdoor Altar for Burnt Offerings and all its implements; the hangings, posts and foundation sockets for the Courtyard; and the Basin and its pedestal, made out of copper mirrors .

Theme & Message – The focus of this portion of the Torah is the meaning of true worship. The first step of true worship comes from the heart. In true worship there is a stirring in the heart that can only be satisfied by being in God’s presence and in serving Him. The joy of giving everything we have to Him so that His abundance is surrounding us and flowing through us. A true worshipper brings to the King offerings that are pleasing and acceptable to Him. In this way the worshipper seeks to touch the Lord’s heart, and not to satisfy his or her own desires. The outward sign of true worship shows an intense focus by all members of the body working in unity and shalom on the things of God. There is no distraction or attachment to anything of the flesh or of this world. There is no time wasted on small or insignificant things. There is no concern for the self. Each person’s mind, spirit and body are even in unity serving only His purposes. In this way, there is total peace, shalom. This happens because when man completely gives all he has and all that he is to the Lord, the Lord opens the gates and windows of Heaven and pours out His abundance. True shalom can really only be found in worshipping Him.

