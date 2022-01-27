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Ernst Zündel: A Spartan of the Spirit
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21 views • January 27, 2022
This clip tells how Ernst Zundel's stunning prison paintings were created - under the most daunting and humiliating conditions in our so-called "modern" prisons in three countries on two continents, where speaking the truth is now a crime enshrined in law. One of the most inspirational stories of our times.
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