Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dodenherdenking 2024 Willem Alexander is een landverrader! 04-05-2024 19-20
channel image
Perfect Society
222 Subscribers
14 views
Published Sunday

Kabinet schuldig aan landverraad Art. 97a WvSr:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtfBxM7vYPQ

LIVE: Dodenherdenking op de Dam AT5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-WvdLiO0Mk

Drie wetten van de robotica:

https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drie_wetten_van_de_robotica

Eerste Wet

Een robot mag een mens geen letsel toebrengen of door niet te handelen toestaan dat een mens letsel oploopt.

Keywords
genocidenwonazilive2024bilderberggazaamsterdamthe new normalwefnosde dammassamoordwillem alexanderwereldoorlogdodenherdenking4 meinieuwe wereld ordelandverraderfascistische coup detatvierde industriele revolutieat52 minutenstilteyou will own nothing maxima

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket