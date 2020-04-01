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Gov Whitmer Begs for Drug She Prohibited Last Week
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16 views • April 01, 2020
That was fast. From threatening to pull license of physicians who prescribed hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus, threatening pharmacists NOT to fill, Gov Whitmer is now begging feds for the drug. Next week she’ll be complaining Trump isn’t making it fast enough. But the state Republican leader DEFENDS her
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