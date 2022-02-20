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Special Report with Kimberly Goguen 2-20-22
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478 views • February 20, 2022
What is really going on with the Trucker Convoy? How is the Deep State capitalizing on YOU?
LIFE FORCE GENERAL CHAT
Chat here! Ask questions. Team members who have been involved for a while will do their best to answer. We are friends and compatriots in the fight to restore our planet. This thread is to share ideas and help each other out.
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LIFE FORCE GENERAL CHAT
Chat here! Ask questions. Team members who have been involved for a while will do their best to answer. We are friends and compatriots in the fight to restore our planet. This thread is to share ideas and help each other out.
Click here to join: https://t.me/+Gu81IF6g7bhkNGVh
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