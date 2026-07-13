Iran War Update

Iran Wants Endless Negotiations While America Pays The Price

* The Iranian strategy is to talk, talk, talk.

* We want to fight and get over and go home, but they don’t.

* What’s happening right now is we have no war and no peace.

* Notice they don’t ever hit Israel.

* We need to do two things: stop their ability to make war; and make the conditions for which we can go home.

* We need to up the level of damage we do to Iran.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (13 July 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7coq8q-victor-davis-hanson-iran-wants-endless-negotiations-while-america-pays-the-.html

https://youtu.be/unRkiMTxIDg