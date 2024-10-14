Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 14, 2024 – Israel burns hospital patients ALIVE in most horrific war crimes witnessed since the Holocaust

- Update on emergency food donations to the Pole Creek Baptist Church near Asheville, NC

- Getting emergency food supplies to Florida

- Israel bombs medical tents outside Al-Aqsa hospital, burning patients alive

- Fiery scenes are the most horrific witnessed since the Holocaust

- Criticism of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz for siding with the violent Zionist supremacists

- Making sense of recent accusations against Tim Walz and Ven Miller

- Testimony from American doctors in Gaza: Children are “shot in the head” by the IDF every day

- Christian Zionist pastors pretend to teach Christ but actually promote satanic Zionism

- The evil philosophy of Zionism, rooted in ethnic supremacy and the belief the “God” chooses certain people over others

- A call for peace and humanitarian efforts

- Interview with Jason Fyk on censorship collusion by the federal government

- Sermon #077 - Ezekiel Ch 7 - God promises to give every human being EXACTLY what they deserve - Salvation or Obliteration





