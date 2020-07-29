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Build Bridges | Benny Wills
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3 views • July 29, 2020
I wrote this last summer. Six months before the pandemic...
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#BennyWills #BuildBridges
Your support is much appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills
PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills
Socials:
twitter - https://twitter.com/BennyThrills
instagram - https://www.instagram.com/benny.wills/
facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bennywillspoetry
#BennyWills #BuildBridges
Keywords
comedypoetrypoemsdivided we fallquarantinedkeep calmin this togetherpolarizationhatred is insanityextend your palmbuild bridgesfocus less on differencesdestroy disinformationi dont have the keys for youmy bridge is poetryisolation is universalshorten up the differencesi didnt make the rulesyoutube poet
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