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In this video, we share self defense tips against a knife attack.
Imagine a dangerous individual coming towards you while holding a knife. This is a scary situation to be in. Use low kicks and strikes to the head of your opponent so that he stops his attack.
Knife Defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com/knife-defense/
More on this self-defense topic:
https://www.codereddefense.com/real-knife-attack-scenario-and-how-to-defend-yourself/
Stay safe,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense