Learn Self-Defense:

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

In this video, we share self defense tips against a knife attack.

Imagine a dangerous individual coming towards you while holding a knife. This is a scary situation to be in. Use low kicks and strikes to the head of your opponent so that he stops his attack.

Knife Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/knife-defense/

More on this self-defense topic:

https://www.codereddefense.com/real-knife-attack-scenario-and-how-to-defend-yourself/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com