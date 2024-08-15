Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #3: Support Local to Change the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This episode is all about the practical choices you can make to help support your local economy. The more you shop locally, the more it grows to meet the demand. You can help reduce the need for imported goods while helping local economy grow. This will: Shrink big corporations, grow local communities, improve health & wellness, form solid friends and allies, learn locally with Workshops at Hub Events, supports local artists and entertainers, increase access to local goods and services, reduce the amount of purchases from big cities, and strengthens individuals making more people self employed.