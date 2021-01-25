BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ron Paul on the next economic collapse, America's future, and universal basic income (Pt. 1/2)
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
170 views • January 25, 2021
Kitco NEWS

Watch part 2 of this interview: https://youtu.be/18iVvYPw14w

We need less, not more government intervention, and the stimulus that Americans have received is only going to exacerbate the current economic bubble that we’re in, said Ron Paul, former Congressman and host of the Liberty Report.

“When the inevitable correction comes it’s going to be more violent than ever before,” Paul said.

0:00 - America's priorities
7:07 - Debt and inflation
10:11- Collapse of the Soviet Union
12:08 - Government intervention
13:47 - Universal basic income
18:27 - Wealth gap
__________________________________________________________________
Kitco News is the world’s #1 of metals market information. Our videos feature interviews with prominent industry figures to bring you market-affecting insights, with the goal of helping people make informed investment decisions.

Subscribe to our channel to stay up to date on the latest insights moving the metals markets.

For more breaking news, visit http://www.kitco.com/

Follow us on social media:
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/KitcoNews/?r...
Twitter - https://twitter.com/kitconewsnow
StockTwits - https://stocktwits.com/kitconews

Live gold price and charts: http://www.kitco.com/gold-price-today...
Live silver price and charts: http://www.kitco.com/silver-price-tod...

Don’t forget to sign up for Kitco News’ Weekly Roundup – comes out every Friday to recap the hottest stories & videos of the week: https://connect.kitco.com/subscriptio...

Join the conversation @ The Kitco Forums and be part of the premier online community for precious metals investors: https://gold-forum.kitco.com/


Disclaimer: Videos are not trading advice and the views expressed may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc.
Keywords
trumpron paulbidendebtwarsunemploymentfree marketubicovid-19kitco newsnext economic collapse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Chase Codewell
Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Zoey Sky
The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

The Department of Homeland Insecurity: Why Banning DeepSeek Makes America Weaker, Not Safer

Mike Adams
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Zelensky Tests U.S.-Ukraine Relations

Garrison Vance
Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Trump’s bombshell Netanyahu endorsement comes with an Iran warning

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy