Bull Trap Warning⚠️ Looking at #XRP and #XLM ✅
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
14 followers
51 views • 1 day ago

🔍 Is the crypto bear market going to continue, or are we about to see a short-term relief rally in the crypto market?


I do think the price appreciation we may see next could be setting up another major bull trap. However, once the crypto market establishes a true bottom — especially in coins like XRP, XLM, XDC, ALGO, and IOTA — we could see something spectacular unfold.


Many of these altcoins are currently exhibiting Elliott Wave expanding ending diagonals, which are potential major reversal indicators. If this pattern confirms, it could signal the end of the bear market and the beginning of a significant bullish reversal across the broader crypto market.


The key question now is: Are we heading into another fake-out move before the real bottom, or is the next major crypto bull run closer than most expect?


📊 Topics Covered:

- Crypto Bear Market Outlook

- Short-Term Relief Rally vs. Continued Downtrend

- Potential Bull Trap Setup

- Identifying the True Crypto Market Bottom

- XRP, XLM, XDC, ALGO, and IOTA Analysis

- Elliott Wave Expanding Ending Diagonals

- Major Reversal Signals in Altcoins

- Timing the Next Crypto Bull Run


✅ Use the discount code 444 for 44% off of your first month/year on all three membership levels of my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Videos, Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu


🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle


🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.


🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.


🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025


📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.


Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.


#xrp #crypto #xrpnews #money #finance

Keywords
bitcoinblockchainmoneybtccryptotradingmarket crashfinancerippleblack swan eventstock crashxrp
