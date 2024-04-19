Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 19, 2024 – Israel attacks Iran, escalating the world toward a nuclear apocalypse – get ready for FALLOUT FOOD

- Israel's retaliation against Israel's attack on Iranian consulate in Syria. (0:03)

- Potential consequences of #Israel using nuclear weapons. (8:44)

- Oil and #gold prices spike

- Upcoming protests in US over Israel's nuclear weapons. (19:40)

- Potential domestic #terrorism and food shortages after a nuclear attack. (25:41)

- Nuclear war and its impact on the food supply ("fallout food"). (31:37)

- Economic collapse, #depopulation agenda, and the importance of self-sufficiency. (1:23:55)

- US-China trade and #gold prices, with a focus on sanctions and geopolitical tensions. (1:35:55)

- US economic decline, military spending, and #silver's role in weapons manufacturing. (1:46:11)

- New #BRICS currency, gold, and #dollar manipulation. (1:56:50)

- #Blockchain technology and its potential impact on global trade and finance. (2:21:00)

- Counterparty risk and gold/silver investments. (2:28:20)





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we're helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





