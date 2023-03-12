Create New Account
vaxxed emitting radio frequency...
473 views
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
Published 21 hours ago |

It`s the radio frequency emitted by the vaxxed that makes people sick. 5G adds to the strength of the frequency being emitted because of the graphene oxide that was injected into people. The way to rid the body of graphene oxide is to consume food that contains glutathione, Glutathione is your body’s master antioxidant. High in vitamins C and K, fiber, and beta-carotene, crunchy brassica vegetables (also known as cruciferous vegetables) are spiked with sulforaphane, a sulfur-rich compound, that studies have shown can increase glutathione and glutathione-related enzymes . Brassica vegetables include brussels sprouts, kale, cauliflower, bok choy, and cabbage. Other sulfur-rich plants include allium vegetables like garlic, onions, and shallots, as well as fiber-packed beans and legumes. Cucumber, avocado, spinach, green beans, asparagus, and okra. “Besides being good sources of dietary glutathione, these foods are packed with tons of other nutrients and plant compounds that also have anti-inflammatory effects.

Keywords
frequencyvaxxedgraphene

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
