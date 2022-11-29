Create New Account
11/29/2022 -- Large volcanic fissures (cracks) open on the North Side of Mauna Loa in Hawaii
Alex Hammer
Published 13 hours ago

What was postulated yesterday , fissures could form on the flank of Mauna Loa, has now taken place.


See live views shown by locals in Hawaii, Two Pineapples channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIgr8...

I still don't think this is end of the world, or anything to freak out about, but it is a significant development nonetheless!


Yesterday (nov 28, 2022) when the eruption at Mauna Loa started, I made 3 videos talking about the potential of side fissures forming , allowing new lava flows to spread out from Mauna Loa. I said to "hope for the best but plan for the worst".


Now side fissures have formed, with large several hundred foot high lava fountains.


The lava flow itself should follow the path I show in this video.


Also, as I explain in this video, we are getting ZERO official feeds from professionals showing ZERO live video of any of this. All the info we are getting is coming from citizen journalists, and citizen scientists.


Today, Nov 28th into 29th, we see the media /gov has put out SHAKY HAND CAM VIDEO from inside the cockpit of a helicopter, just as I forecast (PREDICTED?!) would happen! This is tourist season, so we can count on professionals ignoring and downplaying pretty much everything.


