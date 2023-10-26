Create New Account
The House Needs Cleaning Dream 10-25-23 @6:43 am
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A dream from my lovely Jesus in which dirty houses including the pastor's (Jesus Christ) needs to be cleaned before he returns.


2 Timothy 2:29 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.


