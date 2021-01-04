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How has Assange's mental health been affected?
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20 views • January 04, 2021
How has Assange's mental health been affected?
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ab7FFA2ACk2yTHgNan8lQ
QUOTE , A political prisoner is someone who is out fighting for his or her people's rights and freedom and is imprisoned for that alone. Leonard Peltier
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ab7FFA2ACk2yTHgNan8lQ
QUOTE , A political prisoner is someone who is out fighting for his or her people's rights and freedom and is imprisoned for that alone. Leonard Peltier
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