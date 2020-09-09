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WARNING - The Next 90 Days
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4022 views • September 09, 2020
Canadian Prepper
Uploaded on Septmber 9 2020
#EMP #SURVIVAL #DISASTER
Is EMP any more of an imminent threat than it was last month? Here is a progress report about the DHS mission to fortify the grid (s) against EMP.
https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/emp-program-status-report_508.pdf
EMP Talk with NASA Engineer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AarkTENQcjM
Homeland Securitys Warning to Prepare for EMP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1WnSD89gGk
CANADIAN PREPPERS STORE (ONLY QUALITY SURVIVAL GEAR)
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/
Uploaded on Septmber 9 2020
#EMP #SURVIVAL #DISASTER
Is EMP any more of an imminent threat than it was last month? Here is a progress report about the DHS mission to fortify the grid (s) against EMP.
https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/publications/emp-program-status-report_508.pdf
EMP Talk with NASA Engineer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AarkTENQcjM
Homeland Securitys Warning to Prepare for EMP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1WnSD89gGk
CANADIAN PREPPERS STORE (ONLY QUALITY SURVIVAL GEAR)
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/
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