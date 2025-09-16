BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Kirk and the Concept of Supremacy VS Superiority
Ba'al Busters
Ba'al Busters
313 followers
2
24 views • 1 day ago

Stay until you at least see Erika Frantzve-Kirk's bizarre news conference.  The acting looks like it came off an 90's evangelical telethon.  Want to see these when they irst come out? Follow me on Rumble and YouTube:

https://rumble.com/c/BaalBusters

https://youtube.com/@baalbusters 

GiveSendGo Helps the Show: https://givesendgo.com/BaalBusters Support keeps the videos coming.

GO TO MY SITE TODAY: https://SemperFryLLC.com

and find clickable portals to Dr Monzo and Dr Glidden, and it's the home of the best hot sauce, my book, and Clean Source Creatine-HCL. Subscribe to the NEW dedicated channel for

Dr Glidden's Health Solutions Show https://rumble.com/c/DrGliddenHealthShow

Pods & Exclusives AD-FREE! Just $5/mo https://patreon.com/c/DisguisetheLimits

Keywords
2aaicultsurveillancerockefellercharlie kirkpalantirtpusafrankistsfabian societydeceiversgideonbaal busterssaturn cultoy veyerika kirkgun grab incomingright to defensefrantzve
