Trump's Planned Profiteering Helping Israel Plan 9-11?

https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick



I am @SvenVonErick on X & Gab dot com. I don't check email or comments. If you want to contact me & have me answer please let me know in voicemail how you got my contact information.





Donations towards getting airfare & $500 per month living expenses to do Freedom Podcasts out of Moldova are gladly accepted.



Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA

+1 860 574 0695

1 706 740 9324