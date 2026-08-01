Trump's Planned Profiteering Helping Israel Plan 9-11?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick
I am @SvenVonErick on X & Gab dot com. I don't check email or comments. If you want to contact me & have me answer please let me know in voicemail how you got my contact information.
Donations towards getting airfare & $500 per month living expenses to do Freedom Podcasts out of Moldova are gladly accepted.
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA
+1 860 574 0695
1 706 740 9324