58 TV Commercials from 1977

This assortment of TV commercials were broadcast between January and April 1977.



0:00 Oscar Mayer Bologna

00:33 Oscar Mayer Bacon

01:04 "My baloney has a first name..." (Andy Lambros)

01:36 Oscar Mayer Hot Dogs

02:06 ABC Bumper

02:11 Del Monte Corn (Bill Cosby voice-over)

02:41 Almond Joy/Mounds ("Sometimes you feel like a nut...") (Didi Conn)

03:12 The Six Million Dollar Man ("Dante's Inferno - 1/23/77)

03:46 The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries

04:05 Triscuits (Betty Buckley)

04:35 Campbell's Chicken Noodle O's Soup ( "Give Me the Campbell Life")

05:04 The Captain and Tennille Show

05:29 "Oh, Those Golden Grahams!"

05:58 Kodak Instant Crank Camera

06:29 Bell Telephone System

07:28 Happy Days/Fonzie Loves Pinky

08:00 McDonald's Fish Sandwiches (Paul O'Keefe)

08:29 Purina Cat Chow ("Chow, Chow, Chow!")

09:00 Nescafe Instant Coffee

09:30 Carefree Sugarless Gum (Dena Dietrich)

10:02 Real Goodness from Kentucky Fried Chicken (Ken Howard)

10:33 Eight Is Enough

10:56 Gaines-Burgers Dog Food (James Whitmore)

11:26 Singer Sewing Machines (Debbie Reynolds, Michael Tucci, George Dzundza)

11:58 Tickle Antiperspirant

12:27 Nice 'n' Easy Hair Color

12:58 Pillsbury Plus Cake

13:27 Clorox Bleach

13:58 Blansky's Beauties/Fish/Starsky & Hutch

14:30 Kinney, "The Great American Shoe Store" (Ken Berry)

15:00 Carnation Instant Milk (Vicki Lawrence)

15:31 Unsweetened Kool-Aid

16:01 Gravy Train (June Lockhart)

16:32 Photomat Picture Pickup Promise

17:01 Wheat Thins (Sandy Duncan)

17:32 The Easter Bunny's Coming to Town

17:54 Goodyear American Eagle Tires

18:24 Canada Dry Ginger Ale, "It's Not Too Sweet" (Aldo Ray, Broderick Crawford, Jack Palance)

18:54 Have a Pepsi Day

19:26 Life Cereal

19:56 Tickle Antiperspirant (Lynne Moody & ...?)

20:27 Final Net Hairspray

20:56 Eight Is Enough

21:27 Future Cop/Three's Company

21:52 Almond Joy/Mounds ("Sometimes you feel like a nut...")

22:22 1977 Chevrolet (Jerry Orbach)

22:52 Playtex Seamless Support-Can-Be-Beautiful Bra

23:23 "Coke adds life!"

23:53 "Gentlemen Prefer Hanes"

24:22 Purina Puppy Chow (Sterling Holloway)

24:55 Boy Scouts of America ("Boy Power!")

25:16 Chevrolet Concours

25:46 Revlon Crease-Proof Eye Shadow

26:16 "Life more fun when you're munching Fritos!"

26:46 "Nervous is why there's new Soft & Dri" (Charlene Tilton, P.J. Soles)

27:18 Log Cabin Buttered Syrup

27:47 Post Raisin Bran

28:18 U.S. Savings Bonds ("The Ant and the Grasshopper)



Commercials without a visible copyright displayed (prior to 1989) are in public domain, though music isn't necessarily. Due to the rarity and extreme popularity of this video (it's averaging 1,000 views a day), I've uploaded a higher quality mpeg2 file to The Internet Archive (minus the Life Cereal commercial, which is unquestionably still under copyright):