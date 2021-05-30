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CANEGRATE - INQUINAMENTO DA LATRATI IN CASA collage
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2 views • May 30, 2021
CODICE DELL’AMBIENTE, DECRETO LEGISLATIVO 3 aprile 2006, n. 152 con aggiornamenti al 2021; Art. 5 Definizioni, comma , lettera i-ter) inquinamento: l'introduzione diretta o indiretta, a seguito di attività umana, di sostanze, vibrazioni, calore o rumore o più in generale di agenti fisici o chimici, nell'aria, nell'acqua o nel suolo, che potrebbero nuocere alla salute umana o alla qualità dell'ambiente, causare il deterioramento dei beni materiali, oppure danni o perturbazioni a valori ricreativi dell'ambiente o ad altri suoi legittimi usi.
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