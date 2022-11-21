Vigilant News focuses on current events, politics, and all things that affect our ability to live free and prosperous lives.

“Eternal Vigilance is the price of liberty.”

Hosts: Justin Deschamps & Ryan Delarme

Website https://vigilant.news/

Social Media

https://truthsocial.com/@Justindeschamps

https://truthsocial.com/@ryandelarme

https://truthsocial.com/@vigilantnews

Substack:

Ryan https://undergroundnewswire.substack.com/

Justin https://luxveritatis.substack.com/

Show Notes, Go HERE:

https://vigilant.news/2022/11/vigilant-news-11-21-22-gestapo-brazil-release-of-epstein-docs-az-election-fraud-exposed/

***

PROMOTION: Ascent Nutrition

https://bit.ly/3zxvdS7

Pine Needle Extract

+ Amazing Organic Superfood

+ Supports Brain Health

+ Supports Lung Health

+ Supports Heart Health

+ Supports Hormone Health

Book of the Week

• Healing the Child Within

https://amzn.to/3hUdJtL

Have you ever heard of your inner child? Well, this is the classic book that started it all. In 1987, Charlie Whitfield's breakthrough concept of the child within-that part of us which is truly alive, energetic, creative and fulfilled-launched the inner child movement. Healing the Child Within describes how the inner child is lost to trauma and loss, and how by recovering it, we can heal the fear, confusion and unhappiness of adult life. Eighteen years and more than a million copies sold later, Healing the Child Within is a perennial selling classic in the field of psychology. And it is even more timely today than it was in 1987. Recent brain research, particularly on the effects of trauma on the brain of developing children, has supported Whitfield's intuitive understanding as a psychiatrist.

Latest Interviews:

INTERVIEW: Raj Doraisamy, What you can do to Defend Our Elections

https://rumble.com/v1omyug-interview-raj-doraisamy-what-you-can-do-to-defend-our-elections.html

OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:

https://vigilant.news/

• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:

https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter

OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL

https://t.me/vigilantnews

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/VigilantNews

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm