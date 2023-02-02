Create New Account
How Wagner Crossed the Bakhmutka River.
173 views
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago |

How Wagner crossed the Bakhmutka River

When advancing from Soledar to Blagodatnoye, even the Bakhmutka River couldn't stop the Wagnerites.

"Here, the guys were swimming across the river, and they had to freeze their legs and arms off. We did not evacuate them; they did not ask for help; they just went ahead.

Not a single soldier agreed to evacuate until the area was completely cleared. Everyone refused to evacuate, saying we didn't need it; we were fine! And then it turned out that some of them had frostbitten limbs. Well, the fighters were so determined in their ways. I think you understand for yourselves what it is like to not cross this river but to swim across. Well, only the first ones moved like that,and then we built a crossing.

On this road, when the civilians were being transported, the guys built a bridge to be able to evacuate people.", the fighter said.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

