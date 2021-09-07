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Call: Heads Up! Sept 7-8th Potential 'Event' for Marriage to the Beast Rltual [06.09.2021]
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70 views • September 07, 2021
SATANIC CULT AWARENESS anno 1993
The many problems involved with the occult explosion is becoming a many faceted puzzle confronting Law Enforcement today. In addition, it is most difficult to understand for involved in secret practices of satanic worship are deeper unlimited drugs and narcotics, deviant sexual behavior that go with it.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND CREDITS
This training manual is the result of compiling information
from several years of occult investigations including
volumes of written document,ations from several investigators
across the nation.
We take this opportunity to express our gratitude, and give
recognition to the following persons and organizations for
the information and documentation they provided.
•
Dale Griffis, Ph.D. - Tiffin, Ohio P. D.
Detective Sandi Gallant Daly - San Francisco P. D.
Lt. Larry Hones - Boise, Idaho P. D.
Sgt. J. Hill - San Diego P. D.
Kurt Jackson - Beaumont, California P. D.
Gary Bradford and Jim Craig - u.S. Defense
Investigative Service
U.S. Department of Justice
National Institute of Justice
https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/Photocopy/140554NCJRS.pdf
27,089 Views sep 6, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
99.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SjfcbZZYulE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
The many problems involved with the occult explosion is becoming a many faceted puzzle confronting Law Enforcement today. In addition, it is most difficult to understand for involved in secret practices of satanic worship are deeper unlimited drugs and narcotics, deviant sexual behavior that go with it.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS AND CREDITS
This training manual is the result of compiling information
from several years of occult investigations including
volumes of written document,ations from several investigators
across the nation.
We take this opportunity to express our gratitude, and give
recognition to the following persons and organizations for
the information and documentation they provided.
•
Dale Griffis, Ph.D. - Tiffin, Ohio P. D.
Detective Sandi Gallant Daly - San Francisco P. D.
Lt. Larry Hones - Boise, Idaho P. D.
Sgt. J. Hill - San Diego P. D.
Kurt Jackson - Beaumont, California P. D.
Gary Bradford and Jim Craig - u.S. Defense
Investigative Service
U.S. Department of Justice
National Institute of Justice
https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/Photocopy/140554NCJRS.pdf
27,089 Views sep 6, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING
99.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SjfcbZZYulE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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