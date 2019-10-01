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Promo for the "Wide Awake" seminar by the Drs. Wolfson
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9 views • October 01, 2019
This is a brief "promotional video" for the two-plus-hours long seminar titled "Wide Awake." Presented by Drs. Jack and Heather Wolfson in 2016, "Wide Awake" can be viewed for free on our Vaccines and Vaccination channel here on Brighteon. (Simply do a search for "Wolfson," and it should be one of the first search results.) I encourage interested parties to watch not only this Drs. Wolfson presentation, but to take advantage of the large archive we have here so as to increase understanding of vaccination, thereby gaining the confidence to passionately and persuasively articulate to others the truth about vaccination. Thank you.
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