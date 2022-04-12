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Luke Rudkowski on Bitcoin and gender-affirming AI from the WEF
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24 views • April 12, 2022
Rebel News, April 11, 2022
At the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida I spoke with Luke Rudkowski of We Are Change, a nonpartisan, independent media organization comprised of individuals and groups working to expose corruption worldwide. Luke talks about how the World Economic Forum is now pushing for gender-identifying artificial intelligence that will tell you what gender or sexuality you should be. We also touched on how he thinks Bitcoin is the future of independent finance to keep the elites out of power.
FULL REPORT from Yanky Pollak: https://rebelne.ws/3JxgSru
At the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami, Florida I spoke with Luke Rudkowski of We Are Change, a nonpartisan, independent media organization comprised of individuals and groups working to expose corruption worldwide. Luke talks about how the World Economic Forum is now pushing for gender-identifying artificial intelligence that will tell you what gender or sexuality you should be. We also touched on how he thinks Bitcoin is the future of independent finance to keep the elites out of power.
FULL REPORT from Yanky Pollak: https://rebelne.ws/3JxgSru
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