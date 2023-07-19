Create New Account
Happy New Day Inspirational Message 7.19.23!
Robert Novak
There are many organic ways to raise your frequency and improve your life. One is definitely allowing yourself to be in the flow by playing with and noticing Universal nudges or receiving inspirations and following the signs. Another is Dreaming. Actively dreaming your life. The activity and excitement of dreaming will raise your frequency. Plus, connecting with and interacting with your Inner Child will raise your frequency too. To hear more watch the short video and enlighten others by sharing!

Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation

https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity


Enjoy my transformational meditations:

https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak


My website: https://robertnovak.com/


Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/


