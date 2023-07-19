Happy New Day Inspirational Message 7.19.23!

There are many organic ways to raise your frequency and
improve your life. One is definitely allowing yourself to be in the flow by playing
with and noticing Universal nudges or receiving inspirations and following the
signs. Another is Dreaming. Actively dreaming your life. The activity and
excitement of dreaming will raise your frequency. Plus, connecting with and
interacting with your Inner Child will raise your frequency too. To hear more
watch the short video and enlighten others by sharing!
Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity
Enjoy my transformational meditations:
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak
My website: https://robertnovak.com/
Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/
