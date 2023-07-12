Create New Account
Destroying God's chain of command brings misery & destruction!
PRB Ministry
Published Wednesday

1Thess less #108. Just as in the days of the Apostle Paul, today the modern-day Gnostics, Sadducees and Pharisees attack and lie to undermine a doctrinal ministry. God's men are chosen by HIM and not prone to being part of the cosmic system or approved by the secular scholars. 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

