Destroying God's chain of command brings misery & destruction!

1Thess less #108. Just as in the days of the Apostle Paul, today the modern-day Gnostics, Sadducees and Pharisees attack and lie to undermine a doctrinal ministry. God's men are chosen by HIM and not prone to being part of the cosmic system or approved by the secular scholars.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.