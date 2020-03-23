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It's Medical Marshall Law - 2020 - by James Corbett
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90 views • March 23, 2020
The full report of Medical Marshall Law 2020 by James Corbett. James dives deep into the planning stages and test cases which paved the way to this world takeover. This is Agenda 21 we've all heard about. We MUST subvert them from being successful. There's a LOT more of us than [them].
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