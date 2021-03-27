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Bake Me a RACIST CAKE ... NO?!! ... You Mean I Cannot Compel Speech?!
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10 views • March 27, 2021
Baker Jack Phillips, of Masterpiece Cakeshop From Denver Colorado, Who refused to make a specialty cake for a gay wedding, is back in the news As a trans activist asked for a cake for a transition party, and when denied, of course sued him, trying to compel his speech.
If I can compile speech, then that means that I could force you to write a racist statement on cake, hire you and compel you to write something very off putting. In a free society, individuals have the ability and right to hold or state unpopular position regardless of what other people think about them, and speech can never be compelled. The mirror idea that we would try to force someone to do some thing for us is antithetical to the US Constitution, and to the libertarian ethos of our nation.
#freespeech #masterpiececakeshop #jackphillips
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If I can compile speech, then that means that I could force you to write a racist statement on cake, hire you and compel you to write something very off putting. In a free society, individuals have the ability and right to hold or state unpopular position regardless of what other people think about them, and speech can never be compelled. The mirror idea that we would try to force someone to do some thing for us is antithetical to the US Constitution, and to the libertarian ethos of our nation.
#freespeech #masterpiececakeshop #jackphillips
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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