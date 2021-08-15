© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TOP U.S. LAWYER SAYS HOSPITALS ARE MURDERING PATIENTS - "I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE FAUCI IN PRISON CLOTHES
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • August 15, 2021
Attorney Thomas Renz says Hospitals, not doctors, are murdering patients for Profit and it's up to these doctors to stop being afraid and to stand up and tell the Truth.
He says all these politicians and Health officials are nothing but lying Scumbags and crooks. "They all need to be put in Jail".
YOU ARE NOT PERMITTED IN HOSPITALS FOR ONE REASON - "THEY ARE MURDERING YOUR FAMILY MEMBERS FOR PROFIT"
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
He says all these politicians and Health officials are nothing but lying Scumbags and crooks. "They all need to be put in Jail".
YOU ARE NOT PERMITTED IN HOSPITALS FOR ONE REASON - "THEY ARE MURDERING YOUR FAMILY MEMBERS FOR PROFIT"
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.