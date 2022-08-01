Lie, after Lie, after Lie...

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When do you stop BELIEVING what they say and start believing what you see???
Government eyes plan to give I.D.s to unauthorized immigrants
https://www.axios.com/2022/07/22/biden-id-cards-immigrants-undocumented-ice
CBP Releases May 2022 Monthly Operational Update- Check for current data
https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/national-media-release/cbp-releases-may-2022-monthly-operational-update
Rudy Recile Meet and Greet Thursday, August 4th 6:30 pm
https://harryswinedepot.com/
Jill Biden Breakfast Taco-
C- Myra Flores- https://fb.watch/evSmK9G9sR/
Sara Gonzales from the News and Why it Matters
https://twitter.com/SaraGonzalesTX/status/1551545422463864837
Mom of 10-year-old Ohio girl who got abortion defends child’s rapist
https://nypost.com/2022/07/15/mom-of-10-year-old-ohio-girl-who-got-abortion-defends-rapist/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/dont-believe-pro-abortion-misinformation-what-to-know-about-ectopic-pregnancy-miscarriage-and-more
https://californiaglobe.com/articles/california-threatens-new-indoor-mask-mandates-as-other-states-mostly-ignore/amp/
Links:
Facebook/groups/bootsonthegroundwithcharleeandrudy
https://gettr.com/user/bootswithcnr
https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/
https://locals.com/member/Do_Not_Talk
Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com
Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress
Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District
https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/
Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.
https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n
https://forefront-aerial.com