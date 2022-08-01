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Lie, after Lie, after Lie...
DO NOT TALK
DO NOT TALK
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11 views • August 01, 2022

When do you stop BELIEVING what they say and start believing what you see???

Government eyes plan to give I.D.s to unauthorized immigrants

https://www.axios.com/2022/07/22/biden-id-cards-immigrants-undocumented-ice


CBP Releases May 2022 Monthly Operational Update- Check for current data

https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/national-media-release/cbp-releases-may-2022-monthly-operational-update



Rudy Recile Meet and Greet Thursday, August 4th 6:30 pm

https://harryswinedepot.com/


Jill Biden Breakfast Taco-

C- Myra Flores- https://fb.watch/evSmK9G9sR/


Sara Gonzales from the News and Why it Matters

https://twitter.com/SaraGonzalesTX/status/1551545422463864837


Mom of 10-year-old Ohio girl who got abortion defends child’s rapist

https://nypost.com/2022/07/15/mom-of-10-year-old-ohio-girl-who-got-abortion-defends-rapist/




https://www.dailywire.com/news/dont-believe-pro-abortion-misinformation-what-to-know-about-ectopic-pregnancy-miscarriage-and-more

California Threatens New Indoor Mask Mandates as Other States Mostly Ignore

https://californiaglobe.com/articles/california-threatens-new-indoor-mask-mandates-as-other-states-mostly-ignore/amp/

Links:

Facebook/groups/bootsonthegroundwithcharleeandrudy

https://gettr.com/user/bootswithcnr


https://www.facebook.com/groups/donottalk/

https://locals.com/member/Do_Not_Talk


Rudy Recile for Congress- https://rudyforuscongress.com

Rudy Facebook- Rudy for Congress

Small business owner, retired Army Major, first-generation American running for Congress in 8th District

https://contracostaherald.com/small-business-owner-retired-army-major-first-generation-american-running-for-congress-in-8th-district/

Solano Republican Assembly Proudly endorses, Rudy Recile for U.S. Congress, District 8 for the 2022 election.

https://www.facebook.com/100065242291564/posts/322040739980667/?d=n

https://forefront-aerial.com

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cbpliebootsonthegrounddonottalk
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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