Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tons of evidence is showing that the CCP actually provided the precursor chemicals to the Mexican cartel, and assisted them with the distribution in the US
5 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2gjpr37e2f

05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】 Nicole: Fentanyl is a leading cause of death in the Americas between 18 and 45, outnumbered by heart attack or car accident, and even COVID-19. Tons of evidence is showing that the CCP actually provided the precursor chemicals to the Mexican cartel, and assisted them with the distribution in the US. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】 妮可：芬太尼是18至45岁青年美国人死亡的主要原因。 超过了心脏病或车祸的死亡人数，甚至超过了中共病毒的死亡人数。大量证据表明中共实际上向墨西哥毒贩提供了毒品化学原料，并协助在美国进行分销。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket