https://gettr.com/post/p2gjpr37e2f

05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】 Nicole: Fentanyl is a leading cause of death in the Americas between 18 and 45, outnumbered by heart attack or car accident, and even COVID-19. Tons of evidence is showing that the CCP actually provided the precursor chemicals to the Mexican cartel, and assisted them with the distribution in the US. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/08/2023【 @WayneDupreeShow 】 妮可：芬太尼是18至45岁青年美国人死亡的主要原因。 超过了心脏病或车祸的死亡人数，甚至超过了中共病毒的死亡人数。大量证据表明中共实际上向墨西哥毒贩提供了毒品化学原料，并协助在美国进行分销。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





