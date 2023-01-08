The CCP Continuous Its Man-Made Catastrophes

https://gnews.org/articles/674266
Summary：On January 6, Miles Guo revealed that the CCP-virus(COVID) vaccine crisis continues to spread in the land of Communist China. From December 8, 2022, the death toll might have exceeded ten million. Many doctors, front-line nurses, and public sector employees have been infected, perished and ditched by the Chinese regime as burned-out human coal mine.
