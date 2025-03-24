BrightLearn - Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World by Nomi Prins

In "Collusion: How Central Bankers Rigged the World," Nomi Prins exposes the coordinated efforts of central bankers to manipulate the global economy in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Through unprecedented monetary policies like quantitative easing (QE), figures such as Ben Bernanke, Mario Draghi and Haruhiko Kuroda flooded the financial system with cheap money, stabilizing markets but at a significant cost. While these measures bailed out banks and propped up asset prices, they exacerbated inequality, stagnated wages and sowed the seeds of future instability. Prins highlights how this collusion extended beyond borders, with countries like Mexico, Brazil and Japan caught in the crossfire of global monetary policies, while China leveraged the crisis to expand its economic and geopolitical influence. The book warns of a fragile financial system reliant on artificial stimulus, raising critical questions about the sustainability of these policies and the potential for future crises. A gripping exploration of power and greed, "Collusion" reveals the hidden forces shaping the global economy and the high-stakes decisions that continue to impact us all.





