© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She Told Me She Couldn’t Get Pregnant!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • September 22, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3518/she-told-me-she-couldnt-get-pregnant-call-in-show-november-28th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3518-she-told-me-she-couldnt-get-pregnant-call-in-show-november-28th-2016
Question: “After being told by a woman that she couldn't get pregnant, she got pregnant. To make matters worse, she is 35, we have only known each other for a month, she went on progesterone, and she is deciding to keep the pregnancy going despite not being in a committed relationship. Needless to say, I am concerned with the child's well-being once it is born if she raises the child as a single parent. I would like to speak to Stefan to get his perspective on what I should do...should I bite the bullet for the child's sake and embark on a relationship with a woman I don't really know, who lied and manipulated her way to a pregnancy? Or should I break off the possibility of a relationship out of respect for myself and submit to being single parents to a child and hope for the best with regards to the child's well-being?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3518-she-told-me-she-couldnt-get-pregnant-call-in-show-november-28th-2016
Question: “After being told by a woman that she couldn't get pregnant, she got pregnant. To make matters worse, she is 35, we have only known each other for a month, she went on progesterone, and she is deciding to keep the pregnancy going despite not being in a committed relationship. Needless to say, I am concerned with the child's well-being once it is born if she raises the child as a single parent. I would like to speak to Stefan to get his perspective on what I should do...should I bite the bullet for the child's sake and embark on a relationship with a woman I don't really know, who lied and manipulated her way to a pregnancy? Or should I break off the possibility of a relationship out of respect for myself and submit to being single parents to a child and hope for the best with regards to the child's well-being?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.