WE DON'T FOLLOW TRUMP, WE ARE TRUMP

All we want to do is save American freedom for our family and friends, and yes you. Look at the TRUTH NOT MSM. Be on the right side of this war, open your eyes, open your mind, and open your heart. You may hate us because you don't understand but we want to help. I'm blind so knock off the racist bullshit, I care about all humanity. The lawless will fail. We are too many. we will NEVER stop fighting. We don't want blood in the streets but we are not afraid. The fight is between GOOD AND EVIL. Choose a side and prepare.