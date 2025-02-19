What Is True Faith According to the Bible? (The Answer May Surprise You!)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does the Bible really say about faith? Is it just believing in God, or is there more to it? In this episode, we explore Ephesians 2:8-9, Hebrews 11:1, and James 2:17 to uncover the true meaning of faith—a faith that goes beyond mental belief and leads to action.
📖 Key Topics Covered:
The difference between mental assent and real faith
A powerful example of faith in action
How Charles Wesley’s hymn highlights God’s immense and free grace
What James meant by “faith without works is dead”
Why even demons believe in God—but are not saved!
👉 Are you living by faith, or just believing in God? Watch until the end to find out!
🙏 Let’s grow in faith together! If this message blessed you, don’t forget to like, comment, and share this with someone who needs encouragement today.
🔔 Subscribe for more daily devotions and biblical insights!
#Faith #BibleStudy #ChristianLiving #Grace #Salvation #Ephesians2 #James2 #Hebrews11 #ActiveFaith #TrueFaith #DailyDevotion
00:00Introduction and Greetings
00:18Reflection on Charles Wesley's Hymn
01:21Exploring Ephesians 2:8-9
02:03Understanding Faith
03:50Faith in Action
05:16Mental Ascent vs. Real Faith
06:34Active Faith and Conclusion
08:01Closing Prayer and Final Thoughts