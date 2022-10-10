GORKA: I almost fought this CNN loudmouth

Sebastian Gorka details an exchange with a loudmouth CNN journalist at the White House in 2019, why it shows how weak CNN is, & the difference of Trump & Biden's administrations - via. The Gorka Reality Check on Newsmax.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.