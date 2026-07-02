How Powerful Is Tzeentch? | Warhammer 40K

Mirrored Content





We're continuing my Chaos God mini series with the Purple Nurple, Big Bird, or how normally he's titled: Tzeentch, the Lord of Change.





We'll cover who he is, his powers, abilties, his feats across 40K, and finally where he scales compared to the rest of the 40K universe.





THE COW HOLE AWAITS YET AGAIN





00:00 - Intro

01:25 - Who Is the Purple Nurple?

15:28 - Big Bird's Abilities, Weapons, and Feats

42:57 - Tzeentch Vs 40K

52:39 - Channel Members

53:02 - Outro





Music made by: ‪@adeptus-sanctum‬

Song used: • The Return of Lion El'Jonson (Atmospheric ...





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Warhammer 40,000, Space Marines, and all related terms are trademarks of Games Workshop Ltd. This video is not endorsed by Games Workshop in any way—everything here is my own commentary and opinion.





This video falls under Fair Use (Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976) for purposes of commentary, criticism, and educational discussion.





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