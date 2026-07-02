BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Powerful Is Tzeentch? | Warhammer 40K
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
126 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • Yesterday

Mirrored Content


We're continuing my Chaos God mini series with the Purple Nurple, Big Bird, or how normally he's titled: Tzeentch, the Lord of Change.


We'll cover who he is, his powers, abilties, his feats across 40K, and finally where he scales compared to the rest of the 40K universe.


THE COW HOLE AWAITS YET AGAIN


00:00 - Intro

01:25 - Who Is the Purple Nurple?

15:28 - Big Bird's Abilities, Weapons, and Feats

42:57 - Tzeentch Vs 40K

52:39 - Channel Members

53:02 - Outro


Music made by: ‪@adeptus-sanctum‬  

Song used:    • The Return of Lion El'Jonson (Atmospheric ...  


All artwork shown in this video is used purely for educational and explanatory purposes.  I do not claim ownership of any of the art shown, nor do I seek to profit from it. Full credit will be given wherever possible—if you are the artist and would like to be credited, or prefer your work removed, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I will never claim this artwork as my own under any circumstances.


Warhammer 40,000, Space Marines, and all related terms are trademarks of Games Workshop Ltd. This video is not endorsed by Games Workshop in any way—everything here is my own commentary and opinion.


This video falls under Fair Use (Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976) for purposes of commentary, criticism, and educational discussion.


#warhammer40k #warhammer40000 #4

Keywords
chaosgamingwarhammer 40kloretzeentch
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
California Senator Scott Wiener Confronted at Trans Pride March

California Senator Scott Wiener Confronted at Trans Pride March

Chase Codewell
Russia exposes Ukrainian spy ring, captures two agents sharing security secrets inside Crimea

Russia exposes Ukrainian spy ring, captures two agents sharing security secrets inside Crimea

Lance D Johnson
Everyday Habits Linked to Increased Oxidative Stress and Inflammation

Everyday Habits Linked to Increased Oxidative Stress and Inflammation

Morgan S. Verity
Europe&#8217;s carbon rules buckle as Volkswagen weighs 100,000 job cuts

Europe’s carbon rules buckle as Volkswagen weighs 100,000 job cuts

Cassie B.
Why the FDA, CDC, and HHS Can Never Be Reformed

Why the FDA, CDC, and HHS Can Never Be Reformed

Mike Adams
Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, strikes down Trump executive order

Supreme Court upholds birthright citizenship, strikes down Trump executive order

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy