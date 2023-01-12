Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BOMBSHELL: Covid-19 COVER-UP goes straight to the Top | Redacted Clayton Morris
512 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

New FOIA Documents Reveal the COVID Pandemic Was a DoD Operation Dating Back to Obama"A bombshell new report shows the DoD, yes the Pentagon, controlled the COVID-19 program from the very beginning and everything we were told was political theater basically to cover it up right down to the FDA vaccine approval process."

Full Interview: https://youtu.be/ERvURcpg3JE 

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket