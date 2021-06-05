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Father -Daughter Team Debunk Critical Race Theory with MLK like Thinking
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11 views • June 05, 2021
A cute father/daughter team take on the racism that is critical race theory with Martin Luther King Jr. like thinking, espousing the judging someone on their merits rather than the color of their skin.
A pick me up to watch that should give people hope.
#CRT #Racism #MLK
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A pick me up to watch that should give people hope.
#CRT #Racism #MLK
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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