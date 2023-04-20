Welcome To Proverbs Club.Shunning And Avoiding The Poor.

Proverbs 19:7 (NIV).

7) The poor are shunned by all their relatives—

how much more do their friends avoid them!

Though the poor pursue them with pleading,

they are nowhere to be found.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The poor are all too often abandoned by family and friends.

The Godly must do what they can to help them.

