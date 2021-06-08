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Las Vegas Shooting, Think of the Innocent People Randomly Killed. Crisis Actors, Flash Mobs Used Too.
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124 views • June 08, 2021
Las Vegas Shooting, Think of the Innocent People Randomly Killed. Crisis Actors, Flash Mobs Used Too.
Las Vegas Shooting, Did the Grand Las Vegas Illusionist, Criss Angel Produced It? The son of the Illuminati. Son of the devil.
This is my theory of what happen. It must be true because it is being censored on the internet. Don't worry folks, this is a tongue in cheek report to raise options in the delivery of hoaxes.
Exposing Sin City’s darkest secrets
On October 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 20,000 concertgoers from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. In a matter of minutes, Paddock killed 58 people and wounded more than 400. It was the largest mass shooting in the history of the United States, but just a couple of years later, Vegas seems to have forgotten it completely. In the aftermath, as Las Vegas was remarketed as a safe destination for tourists, many questionable practices were put into place – one of the most shocking being a lawsuit against the victims of the devastating tragedy. On top of that, despite the popular #VegasStrong movement and nationwide fundraising, there’s still the huge question of where all that money went. An enthralling documentary about the dark side of the Las Vegas economy, ‘Money Machine’ exposes Sin City’s culpability in this country’s deadliest shooting.
Las Vegas Shooting, Did the Grand Las Vegas Illusionist, Criss Angel Produced It? The son of the Illuminati. Son of the devil.
This is my theory of what happen. It must be true because it is being censored on the internet. Don't worry folks, this is a tongue in cheek report to raise options in the delivery of hoaxes.
Was Stephen Paddock the Patsy? A psycho drug patient.
BREAKING: Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was taking psychiatric medications that increase killing behavior by 45%
https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-10-04-breaking-las-vegas-shooter-stephen-paddock-was-taking-psychiatric-medications-that-increase-killing-behavior-by-45.html
HOW TO MAKE AN ELEPHANT APPEAR!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-WHR8muZk0
Criss angel made elephant appear after a year...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YJF5rXJQa0
What Is The Real Las Vegas Agenda? - Episode 1391b
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rcjB8W0_Rs&;feature=em-uploademail
Mandalay Bay CRISIS ACTORs On Parades
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vc66hMppH2M
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
Las Vegas Shooting, Did the Grand Las Vegas Illusionist, Criss Angel Produced It? The son of the Illuminati. Son of the devil.
This is my theory of what happen. It must be true because it is being censored on the internet. Don't worry folks, this is a tongue in cheek report to raise options in the delivery of hoaxes.
Exposing Sin City’s darkest secrets
On October 1, 2017, Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 20,000 concertgoers from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. In a matter of minutes, Paddock killed 58 people and wounded more than 400. It was the largest mass shooting in the history of the United States, but just a couple of years later, Vegas seems to have forgotten it completely. In the aftermath, as Las Vegas was remarketed as a safe destination for tourists, many questionable practices were put into place – one of the most shocking being a lawsuit against the victims of the devastating tragedy. On top of that, despite the popular #VegasStrong movement and nationwide fundraising, there’s still the huge question of where all that money went. An enthralling documentary about the dark side of the Las Vegas economy, ‘Money Machine’ exposes Sin City’s culpability in this country’s deadliest shooting.
Las Vegas Shooting, Did the Grand Las Vegas Illusionist, Criss Angel Produced It? The son of the Illuminati. Son of the devil.
This is my theory of what happen. It must be true because it is being censored on the internet. Don't worry folks, this is a tongue in cheek report to raise options in the delivery of hoaxes.
Was Stephen Paddock the Patsy? A psycho drug patient.
BREAKING: Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was taking psychiatric medications that increase killing behavior by 45%
https://www.naturalnews.com/2017-10-04-breaking-las-vegas-shooter-stephen-paddock-was-taking-psychiatric-medications-that-increase-killing-behavior-by-45.html
HOW TO MAKE AN ELEPHANT APPEAR!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-WHR8muZk0
Criss angel made elephant appear after a year...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YJF5rXJQa0
What Is The Real Las Vegas Agenda? - Episode 1391b
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rcjB8W0_Rs&;feature=em-uploademail
Mandalay Bay CRISIS ACTORs On Parades
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vc66hMppH2M
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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