Kakhovka Dam Destroyed/Tucker Carlson Commentary
Published 17 hours ago

Tucker Carlson commentary. "According to Kremlin spokesman Peskov, the destruction of a dam near the city of Novaya Kakhovka in Russia's Kherson region, which could affect the operation of the Zaporozhye NPP, was 'a deliberate sabotage by the Ukrainian side'" - RT News

"Ukraine blew up Kakhovka dam to deprive Crimea of water resources - Kremlin" - RT

https://rumble.com/v2shbd8-ukraine-blew-up-kakhovka-dam-to-deprive-crimea-of-water-resources-kremlin.html

Keywords
russiatucker carlsonukrainezaporozhye nuclear power plantkakhovka dam

