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Fallen Angels vs. Demons and Exercising Complete Authority Over Them - Frederick Price Jr.
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“Demons are very real, but thanks to the power and authority of Jesus Christ, demons pose no threat - because the Holy Spirit lives in us,” says Frederick Price Jr. Frederick is the pastor of Crenshaw Christian Center. His lifelong fascination with science fiction and the supernatural has driven him to study angels and demons for decades and led him to write the eye-opening book Behind the Seen: Angels, Demons, and the Battle for the Human Soul. Satan and his demons have a heavy influence on pop culture - especially the music industry. Why? Because Satan attempts to exert his control over everything on earth. Frederick explains the difference between God’s angels, fallen angels, and demons. Why must demons be cast out of people? How can we protect ourselves from their influence? Can demons possess a born-again Christian? Frederick breaks all this down.



TAKEAWAYS


Demons cannot coexist with the Holy Spirit, so Christians cannot be possessed but they can be oppressed


There are many instances in the New Testament where Jesus and the Apostles cast out demons, and believers have that same power today


Nowhere in the Bible does it say that angels must be cast out of people - only demons, hence fallen angels are not demons


The Devil not only has authority over fallen angels, but also demons (a separate entity!)



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Keywords
healthsatanemotionaldemonsdemonicdevilfallen angelssoulphysicalmusic industrycrenshawtina griffinchristian centerfrederick price jr
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